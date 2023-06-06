Central Western Daily
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

Tributes to Orange Farmers Market icon and chef Lesley Russell

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 6 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tributes have been paid to Lesley Russell who died on June 1 at the age of 61. Picture by Jude Keogh
Tributes have been paid to Lesley Russell who died on June 1 at the age of 61. Picture by Jude Keogh

Lesley Russell was more than just a chef, she was an inspiration to food lovers all across Orange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.