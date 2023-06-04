A last-gasp bid has been launched to prevent removal of endangered wildlife for housing development in Orange.
Councillors David Mallard, Mel McDonell and Gerald Power will bring a rescission motion for the recently approved development application at 33 Maramba Road to the June 6 meeting.
Subdivision of the land - owned by Orange Asset Holdings Pty Ltd - will create 19 new lots, with 13 to be accessed by a new private road.
Plans at present involve removing about 1000 square metres of native vegetation including endangered Box woodlands.
The motion calls for works to be paused to consider how the wildlife could be preserved, without significantly impacting building potential.
The trio of councillors and groups including Environmentally Concerned Citizens of Orange (ECCO) met at the site Saturday.
"Our rescission motion is not about stopping the development going ahead, but rather, to give fellow Councillors and Council staff an opportunity to review the development and consider modifications that would lead to significantly better outcome," Cr Mallard said.
A report from Orange City Council staff on the initial proposal weighed up environmental concerns with desire for housing development. Approval was recommended, and granted nine votes to three on May 16.
"The proposed development is not considered likely to have an adverse impact on the extent or composition of Box Gum Woodland such that it would be placed at risk of extinction in the locality," the staff report said.
"It will contribute to a Key Threatening Process for the Box Gum Woodland but the total area to be affected is a very small percentage of the Box Gum Woodland present."
ECCO President and former councillor Neil Jones said: "This is just another example, in a long history of residential subdivisions in Orange, where remnant parcels of native trees and shrubs ... are sacrificed to allow the developer to maximise the number of blocks and profitability.
"[We're] appalled ... there is absolutely no justification for approving the destruction of these trees when the subdivision could have been redesigned with minimal loss of the total number of blocks, had the proponents and Council been willing to negotiate a compromise."
"For too many years Orange has worried too much about how things are going to affect developers," Cr McDonell said at the time.
"Developers are going to develop. At the end of the day they don't have to live there. They sell the lots off and they go and make their next several million. We have kowtowed to developers in the past which is why we don't have footpaths in areas that should have.
"This is something we need to take a stand on. Yes it's just a few trees, but what the point in having principles if you don't back them?"
