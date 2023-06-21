Mitch "chief geek" Colton and his 30-person crew plan to continue business as usual because it's really working for them.
Up for Excellence in Large Business and Employer of Choice, the managing director of Colton Computer Technologies felt pumped seeing his company make the 2023 Western NSW Business Awards' finalists cut.
With office hubs based in both Orange and Bathurst, it's put a smile on every staff member's face in the region.
"We were stoked, it's a super awesome position to be in and it's just that recognition that we do good work," Mr Colton said.
"So our business goal is to continue tracking as is and just keep doing what we're doing."
Masters of what's a foreign world to many, the IT whizzes excel in the Central West's digital space.
From nicknames on the floor like 'Tech Monkey', 'Computer Whisperer' and 'Numbers Ninja', these employees make industry tech problems simply disappear.
"It is [another world] and it's the whole reason we exist, where people aren't feeling like they're stupid or useless or incapable of doing stuff that can already get so complicated," Mr Colton said.
"So it's really about empowering people to go and do what they need to do and not have to worry about computers.
"Our mission is to deliver fantastic long-term client experiences and at the end of day, that helps improve things in the community and it makes people happy."
Industries across all-sizes employ the Colton crew, who are part of the region's biggest, locally-owned tech empire.
One of its many daily beasts to tame, a challenge the company relishes is ensuring peoples' digital safety - which Mr Colton likened to being as important as hand-washing for good hygiene.
"We just deal with those problems and you can't simplify it, because it is what it is and everyone is so reliant on technology these days," he said.
"Especially with running large-scale businesses, cyber security management and identifying any security risks are about as critical as going to the hospital when you're seriously injured."
Which is why the company continues to thrive, with the 'chief geek' looking forward to this year's awards evening.
Held on Friday evening, June 23, at the Orange Ex-Services' Club, Mr Colton knows his business is among many other fierce competitors.
"It's sick to see the level and quality of submissions from all businesses, it's awesome seeing that kind of competition in our region," he said.
"We've got a thriving business community in the Central West, so it'll be a really good night of networking and celebrating all of those achievements together."
The Excellence in Large Business Award notes effectively-driven growth in that business, showcasing strategies to build success and resilience.
Western finalists in this category are:
For the Employer of Choice Award (with more than 21 employees), recognises businesses that create supportive and rewarding workplace environments.
Colton Computer Technologies will go up against Bathurst's Housing Plus and Orange's SpiritAbility.
