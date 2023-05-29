Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

'Final notice' as safety fears force EPA crackdown at Newcrest's Cadia Valley Operations, Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated May 29 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dust from Newcrest Cadia Valley Operations gold mine Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Dust from Newcrest Cadia Valley Operations gold mine Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.

New compulsory safety measures have been issued to Newcrest's Cadia Valley Operations near Orange amid fears it is endangering nearby residents with air and water pollution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.