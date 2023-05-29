New compulsory safety measures have been issued to Newcrest's Cadia Valley Operations near Orange amid fears it is endangering nearby residents with air and water pollution.
On Wednesday the NSW Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued the gold mine near Orange its finalised pollution Prevention Notice notice over management of dust expulsion.
Dangerous heavy metals including lead have been identified in air and nearby resident water tanks. Investigations by the state's peak environmental body continue.
"We need to see a significant reduction in dust emissions ... we will continue to do what's necessary to ensure residents are confident they are able to breathe clean air," EPA CEO Tony Chappel said.
"Cadia must now provide robust information and evidence about what's being discharged at and from the site.
"We will continue to utilise all necessary regulatory tools over the coming weeks until we are confident the mine is taking all necessary steps to meet their obligations and minimise their impact on the community."
A dust monitoring program is set to be deployed, and residents will be offered rainwater tank testing. Further community information sessions will also be rolled out.
The mine is required to conduct an independent health risk assessment with NSW Health, engage a specialist to interpret results from lead isotope testing is water tanks, Develop an effective sampling methodology for vent shafts, and implement additional dust mitigation works.
In recent weeks heavy metals including lead have been identified in water near the mine. Blood tests for residents near the Orange site have also revealed presence of metal contamination. No level of lead consumption is safe.
The EPA has flagged concerns the dangerous pollutants are being expelled from a vent shaft, and launched an investigation into the facility. Multiple $15,000 fines have previously been issued over dust pollution.
A spokesperson for Newcrest told the Central Western Daily: "There is nothing that we value more than people's health and safety.
"We have been cooperating with the EPA and subsequently, already have work in progress to ensure that we comply with the EPA's Prevention Notice. We will continue to work constructively with the EPA and local residents in a transparent and factual manner.
"We do not compromise on people's health and safety and remain firmly committed to meeting all our obligations in a way that is aligned with our values."
Last week it emerged Newcrest had finalised a $26.2 billion deal to be taken over by USA resource giant Newmont.
More to come.
