An early morning noise complaint has led police to discover a man allegedly carrying a shortened firearm while roaming the streets at night.
NSW Police officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police District were called to Bramlea Street, Dubbo, about 2.25am on Sunday morning for a noise compliant when they saw a 25-year-old man known to them walking down the street.
When police approached the man he allegedly ran away but was arrested after a short foot pursuit.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station where outstanding warrants were executed for affray and assault-related offences.
He was also charged with:
The man appeared at Dubbo Local Court on May 28 where he was formally refused bail to then appear at the same court on Monday, May 29.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.