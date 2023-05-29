Central Western Daily
Charges laid after man allegedly carrying firearm at night leads police on foot race

Updated May 29 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 1:00pm
A 25-year-old has been arrested after allegedly roaming the streets with a shortened firearm. File picture.
An early morning noise complaint has led police to discover a man allegedly carrying a shortened firearm while roaming the streets at night.

