Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Bells Line of Road roadworks to help prevent future road closures

Updated May 29 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Work to safeguard some of the crisis-prone sections of the Bells Line of Road will begin this week - but it won't be a quick fix.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.