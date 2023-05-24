Central Western Daily
Home/Community

Stars of Orange: Kerrie Basha will be dancing for her daughter, diagnosed with lymphoma

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated May 24 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerrie Basha with Emma Nixon at the Em Dance Studio in Blayney. Mrs Basha will be dancing for her daughter Olivia who has been diagnosed with a lymphoma.
Kerrie Basha with Emma Nixon at the Em Dance Studio in Blayney. Mrs Basha will be dancing for her daughter Olivia who has been diagnosed with a lymphoma.

Kerrie Basha will freely admit that dancing is not her strongest point.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.