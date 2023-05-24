Kerrie Basha will freely admit that dancing is not her strongest point.
As the principal of St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Blayney she may have danced along to a few songs in the classroom, but up on stage in front of hundreds of people?
"I've always enjoyed music, singing and dancing as a general rule of thumb and always have something like that incorporated in the school," she said.
"So I'm always singing or dancing or dressing up around the school."
We are hoping Olivia will be home later in the year to complete her treatment locally.- Kerrie Basha
Read also: All the smiling faces from CYMS' ladies day
It was when Em Dance owner Emma Nixon quizzed her students on who could be their next entrant in the Stars of Orange Dance For Cancer competition that Mrs Basha's name came up.
All that singing and dancing at school has come back to haunt her and when offered the gig in early March she knew that she had to say yes, albeit with a few reservations.
Story continues after video
"I haven't done any real dancing since I was eight years old," she said.
"The mind is good, It's mostly about trying to get my body to keep up."
Like many contestants the driving force behind their participation is an experience of cancer in a friend or family, something that Mrs Basha has experienced in the past, and also in the present.
Soon after signing up for Stars Of Orange Mrs Basha received news that her 21-year-old daughter Olivia had been diagnosed with a lymphoma, news that has given Mrs Basha a real determination to raise as much funding as she possibly can for cancer research.
"Whilst relatively curable Olivia cannot presently access the required chemotherapy due to other health complications," she said.
"We are hoping Olivia will be home later in the year to complete her treatment locally."
Currently Mrs Basha and her husband are taking turns caring for Olivia on a week-on and week-off basis, meaning that her dancing practice is somewhat unusual.
"Emma is amazing and is sending me videos of moves to practice while I'm away."
To support Mrs Basha and raise funds for the Cancer Council text Kerrie to 0476 000 111.
"My father died 30 years ago from melanoma and was 48 at the time," she said.
"He was diagnosed at 46 and my mother and I would go to Bathurst library and we'd get out the encyclopedias and look up what a melanoma was because we'd never heard of it before."
Soon after signing up for Stars Of Orange Mrs Basha received news that her 21-year-old daughter Olivia had been diagnosed with a lymphoma, news that has given Mrs Basha a real determination to raise as much funding as she possibly can for cancer research.
"Whilst relatively curable Olivia cannot presently access the required chemotherapy due to other health complications," she said.
"We are hoping Olivia will be home later in the year to complete her treatment locally."
Currently Mrs Basha and her husband are taking turns caring for Olivia on a week-on and week-off basis, meaning that her dancing practice is somewhat unusual.
"Emma is amazing and is sending me videos of moves to practice while I'm away."
To support Mrs Basha and raise funds for the Cancer Council visit this website.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.