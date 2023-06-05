Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Arts

Why historian Leslie Primo believes regional NSW loves fine art

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
June 5 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange and London are worlds apart but there's one thing they share in common according to art historian Leslie Primo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.