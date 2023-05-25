Being able to catch a train directly from Blayney to Sydney is a service that's been long been dreamed of.
The possibility the Bathurst Bullet service could be extended to Orange, taking in Blayney and Millthorpe on its way, has come a bit closer with the NSW minister of transport Jo Haylen lending her support behind the concept.
Blayney Shire Council councillor Bruce Reynolds said there is a great opportunity with the new government to look at fully utilising the new rail maintenance facility, which will service the new Country and XPT fleet, being built in Dubbo.
To help with making it a reality Cr Reynolds put forward a notice of motion during the May shire council ordinary meeting to signal council's support to the NSW government.
"The aim is to improve public transport to our two villages that currently receive train services," he said during the meeting.
With the XPT heading to Sydney in the afternoon and coming back to Blayney at around 11.30 in the morning, councillor Reynolds wants to put the possibility of a new extended Bullet service on the government's radar, even if that could be up to two years away.
If there is a new morning service there is a real opportunity to increase tourism visitors.- Blayney Shire Council councillor Bruce Reynolds
"These things take time and if we let the planners know now that we support it, then they can look at including it in future schedules," he said.
"If there is a new morning service there is a real opportunity to increase tourism visitors and provide a service for Blayney residents to access medical services in the city without shuffling on and off buses."
New stops have been added to the Bathurst Bullet service since its inception over a decade ago. The latest addition was Wallerawang, three years after Tarana and Rydal were added to the itinerary.
Those stations are all between Bathurst and Lithgow, though, and extending the service past the Bathurst station has proven a hurdle, although the Orange Rail Action Group has actively lobbied for that to happen since 2012.
A second service was added in 2019, with a bus from Orange acting as the connection for passengers from the colour city.
In the lead-up to the March state election, Orange Rail Action Group member Peter Bilenkij said solutions to the city's public transport puzzle were within reach for a new government.
"The number one priority is to get an early morning train from Orange by extending the Bathurst Bullet but that's been knocked back by the government because the travel time between Orange, Bathurst and Lithgow is too long.
"The reason for that is the track has too many tight curves. It was built in Queen Victoria's time and hasn't been changed.
"Coach connections have been made from Orange to Bathurst for which we are very grateful but it's time the government took that next step."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
