Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Next step for Cafe Latte and Aaron Wright as former site repaired following fire in Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated May 25 2023 - 8:45am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just over two years ago Aaron Wright and his family watched as their "life's work" went up in flames. With repairs at the original site nearing completion, he's opened up on the future of Caffe Latte.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.