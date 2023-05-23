Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Bathurst Giants pile on goals in third term to beat Orange Tigers

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 24 2023 - 9:48am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN the Bathurst Giants unleashed a third quarter blitz against the Orange Tigers on Saturday, Luke Macauley was there in the middle helping to drive the ball inside 50.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.