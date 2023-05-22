A man who was found in possession of a Taser near an Orange skatepark has pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon.
Walter Henry Leonard, 56, of central Orange, was present in Orange Local Court for sentencing.
According to court documents, Leonard was parked opposite the skate park on Warrendine Street about 3.10pm on Saturday, March 25 and produced a black Taser disguised as a torch.
Police received a report of the incident and attended the area five minutes later and after admitting he did have a Taser Leonard handed it to the police.
He said he had the Taser for a few years and had got it from a friend.
Solicitor Usman Naveed said Leonard didn't know Tasers were a prohibited weapon.
"He had it in the centre console, told the officers where it was and gave it to them," Mr Naveed said.
Mr Naveed said Leonard had a seven-year gap in his criminal offending.
Magistrate David Day said by having possession of an electrical stunning device in a weaponless society Leonard would have been lucky to escape a conviction if he had a clean record, which he didn't.
"We live in a weaponless society you've got to have a reason for carrying a weapon," Mr Day said.
He said Leonard had no prior weapons offences but there's also a need for general deterrence.
Mr Day convicted Leonard and placed him on a 12-month CCO and the weapon was forfeited.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.