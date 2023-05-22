Central Western Daily
Court

Walter Leonard pleaded guilty to having possession of a Taser near Orange skatepark

By Court Reporter
Updated May 23 2023 - 7:45am, first published 7:30am
The man spoke with police near Orange skatepark in Warrendine Street. Picture by Central Western Daily
A man who was found in possession of a Taser near an Orange skatepark has pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon.

