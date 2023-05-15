Multi-million dollar renovations at Orange Function Centre are set to be considered, as council weighs up the ageing building's future. Construction of a new facility for corporate events has been floated.
The Eyles Street site is in a deteriorated condition and no longer suitable for corporate events, according to a new report. It recommends the centre be used exclusively for "community style events" in the future.
Orange Function Centre was built in 1965 and has not been substantially altered since. It features a large hall, bar, foyer, stage, amenities, and space for about 600 people in its standard layout.
"We've got generations and generations of people who had their school formals, balls, and graduations there ... it's got a massive social heritage," council CEO David Waddell told the Central Western Daily.
It condition has deteriorated significantly, the new report found. Leaks in the roof, "poor condition" kitchen, ageing asbestos materials, and cracks in walls are flagged.
Renovations totalling about $4.05 million are recommended to councillors for allocation in future budgets, with about $2.225 million dubbed 'priority.'
These include replacing all roof coverings, ceilings, lights, the kitchen, refurbishing the bar, repainting walls, installing a new audio system, and completing structural work.
The report says council consultation with seven key business and government groups found the facility is not "fit for purpose" as a modern conference space. Lack of breakout rooms, echo, size, and audio-visual capabilities are cited.
Need for a "larger and more versatile" facility with capacity for 500 to 600 people is cited. There are no known plans for such a venue to be built by council or the private sector in the immediate future.
