It didn't really sink in until later at home that evening, but Paris Capell's Orange Young Woman of the Year's crown on Saturday has this go-getter still beaming.
The 22-year-old champions all-things betterment across the ag-sector. She's also a Carbon Projects Officer with Orange's clean energy company, Loam Bio.
And while feeling both nervous and excited is usually reserved for her Emus rugby games, Miss Capell's latest title now gives her career and personal drive another platform to bind to.
"When I think about what the next 12 months could bring as an ambassador and how I'll make the most of this new role, I just feel so lucky to be here," Miss Capell said.
"Especially in the agricultural space, because so often there are young women who are quiet about their achievements, or very humble in what they're going about and doing.
"And while there's been so much progression in agriculture with diversity and equality, it's still really important to have an avenue for young women's voices to be heard.
"I really want to help young women feel seen."
The show debutante graduated from James Sheahan in 2018, working for Manildra Group's GrainCorp in the summer to follow.
It was here where she had "an epiphany" about food security and the region's abundance of produce. Miss Capell's post-school studies became clear.
She'd then walk away from Canberra's ANU with a Bachelor of Environmental Science and a Masters of Agricultural Innovation.
"A big part of my job is drought preparedness and climate change is a huge part of that, so what I'm trying to push with Central West farmers at the moment, is how to adapt to climate change.
There's so many valuable and important contributions that we can be making.- Orange's 2023 Young Woman of the Year, Paris Capell champions ag-industry improvements.
"We need to think about those future risks in order for our region to thrive and I'm also very passionate about water security.
"Orange being high in the catchment will continue to have water security issues, and protecting our vulnerable viticulture and horticulture businesses will be a challenge in the future."
With a "whole unseen workload on women" surrounding water management when it's scarce, Miss Capell wants to talk about the things that don't necessarily get spoken about.
She also mentioned other pressing regional issues, like the lower number of doctor's appointments available, and less psychologists in country-based settings.
And with Narromine's zone finals in February next year, she's pumped to represent Orange and unpack it all with her winning peers in the Central West.
"I'm feeling super excited to meet a whole host of guns from across the region, that will be awesome," Miss Capell said.
"There's also a deportment class in Dubbo in January, so they'll teach me how to really use a knife and fork properly! It'll be a nice few months leading up to it all and to meet entrants from the other towns, as well."
From the Colour City's newest Young Woman of the Year to those who will come after her, Miss Capell's message is clear.
Seize the day, be seen, and go for it all.
"Go for as many opportunities as you can, because even at 10 and 12 years old, girls and young women are making big differences," she said.
"Whether it's a sport like rugby or robotics, something really niche; by going for it, you get momentum and that's what opens doors. And you never know what kind of people you'll meet along the way, it's so much fun.
"It will help you later down the line in so many ways you won't realise now, as well.
"Even applying for this competition, there's always that fear of failure or embarrassment, but the more you have a go at things, the easier it gets."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.