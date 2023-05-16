Every week 150 people are served a hot meal at the Uniting Church on Anson Street.
It's a sign of the times, a biting cost of living crisis that is forcing more and more people to reach out for help.
For Uniting Church pastor Josh Bleyvereen the need in the Orange community has forced the church to think how it can practice what it preaches.
"The stark reality is a lot of needs are harder to meet day by day as the inequality gap seems to be stretching," he said.
"My personal feeling is that that will grow a bit more over the next few years. We're really challenged by that and first and foremost we see good news (mission) as starting from that place.
"We can never love enough, that's the energy behind us. Out of that energy the church has developed some new initiatives.
"We are really trying to grow to be a mission church. We hope that people see us in the heart of Orange and say first and foremost it's a place that cares for the poor, it isn't judgemental and tries to bring about life.
"That's where my heart is."
The hot meals program sits alongside a homelessness service, community morning tea, subsidised cafe, and the future construction of a women's shelter in one of the church buildings.
All of that requires volunteers and Mr Bleyvereen sees enormous potential in Orange for the community to pull together, regardless of religious affiliation.
"People are really wanting to engage in the spirit of love. Believe it or not that's actually what good theology looks like," he said.
"What we've found is we have started a lot of these initiative and even if they start a bit slow. The first time we did the hot meals outreach we got only a handful of people and then it boomed.
"There's a lot of will. People are really hungry to do something about it."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.