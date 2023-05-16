Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Cost of Living

Uniting Church pastor Josh Bleyvereen on how Orange can help fix food, housing and cost of living crisis

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 16 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Every week 150 people are served a hot meal at the Uniting Church on Anson Street.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.