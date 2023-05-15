BillyLiks supplying Origin Organic Chocolate is the sweetest new addition to The Village on Summer shopping centre.
The bakery has a range of locally made organic chocolate, pastry, gelato and a selection of hot and cold beverages on offer.
Origin Organic Chocolate founder and BillyLiks owner Matt Chimenti, said the opening of the shopfront in the Village on Summer is the culmination of months of planning and his long-held dream to be able to further share his love of chocolate and bakery creations with customers.
"We are 'bean to bar' chocolate makers and we use only the finest ethically sourced cacao beans from around the world to create chocolate that tastes as amazing as the cacao's origin, " Mr Chimenti said.
"This is real chocolate at its finest which is why our chocolate has gained a loyal following from the Orange region over the past eight years. The ethos of eat/shop local at The Village on Summer is a perfect fit for us.
"We look forward to delighting our regulars and welcoming new customers to the amazing world of Origin Organic Chocolate along with all our other delightful BillyLiks offerings by visiting us in-store or ordering via our new app."
The bakery is open seven days a week from 6am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and from 11am to 8pm on Sundays.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.