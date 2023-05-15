Council rates and service costs are set to rise in Orange. "Serious challenges" are flagged in the new draft budget amid deteriorating global economic conditions.
The average resident will fork out about $109.19 more per year and business costs will climb about $133.64, under a proposed 3.7 per cent rate increase. Service prices are due to rise 5 per cent.
While the priorities behind these decisions reflect an understanding residents and businesses are already facing significant cost of living hardship, the alternative of not increasing rates would rob the community of [services].- Orange City Council
All major council projects remain funded. The proposed increase is about half current inflation, and inline with the 'pegged' state government cap. Deficit spending has been slashed and surplus is predicted this year or the next.
"External pressures are very high ... we're going to raise our fees and services by a modest amount. We're going to try to get closer and closer to a balanced budget. But most importantly, we're going to keep providing excellent standards of services," Orange City Council CEO David Waddell told the Central Western Daily.
Council's operating costs have increased dramatically in the last 12 months; Electricity, gas, and building materials surged more than 20 per cent. A compulsory 5 per cent wage increase for more than 700 staff is also due. Inflation sits at about 8 per cent nationally.
"The budget position will continue to face serious challenges ... while the priorities behind these decisions reflect an understanding residents and businesses are already facing significant cost of living hardship, the alternative of not increasing rates would rob the community of [services]," a budget summary for elected representatives says.
Rate rises are predicted for almost all NSW LGAs. Some councils have sought approval to exceed the state government's 3.7 per cent cap significantly, including Lithgow which introduced hikes of up to 45.7 per cent in early 2023. Mr Waddell said: "That's not somewhere we're going to go in Orange ... we're very proud of that."
Orange pays the highest rates in the Central West, with an average annual resident bill of about $1500. This is about 25 per cent higher than surrounding LGAs according to NSW government data. Cabonne, Blayney, and Bathurst provide fewer public services.
It's a sensible budget and we haven't gone above the rate pegging, which is very important ... It walks the tightrope pretty well.- Finance Committee chair Councillor Kevin Duffy
The new draft budget for 2023/24 would reverse a recent trend of large deficit spending in Orange. Costs are expected to outstrip expenses by $500,000 during the next financial year, down from $2.8 million in 2022. A return to surplus is predicted during the next two years.
"We're very conscious that we've run a few deficit graduates in recent years ... we've been doing it deliberately to increase spending on the city's infrastructure," Mr Waddell said.
"It's now time to start pulling out of that dive ... this year, we're trying to get back towards a balanced budget, because we just can't keep spending out of our reserve. So we're conscious that we need to be conservative but continue to supply services."
The latest papers reveal unpaid rates are a substantial drain on council coffers, with about $6.9 million outstanding as of March, 2023. This equates to about 10.96 per cent of all owed rates and is an increase of 30.19 per cent from the same time 12 months ago. "More active debt recovery" is flagged in the new budget.
Interest rate hikes from the Reserve Bank have meanwhile boosted the bottom line for council, with income from liquid assets climbing about 345 per cent from $2 million to $8.9 million.
All major projects remain funded in the draft budget. This includes construction of the sports precinct, conservatorium, planetarium, the Lake Canobolas overhaul, Southern Feeder and Clergate Roads works, footpath upgrades, FutureCity program, and a host of other developments.
The budget summary says the decision to "push on" with these high-cost works is based on an assumption federal and state grant funding required for completion will dry up over the next period. Waddell said the year ahead presents "exciting opportunities" for Orange.
Councillor Kevin Duffy is chair of the Orange City Council Finance Policy Committee. He told the CWD: "It's a sensible budget and we haven't gone above the rate pegging, which is very important ... it walks the tightrope pretty well. Right through COVID, council didn't put staff off. We kept people employed. It was a very difficult period.
"It's not a huge deficit budget like they have been before. We're very proud of the fact that we're still moving ahead and not asking for any more than the rate pegging. A lot of councils have asked for a hell of a lot more. We're moving ahead will the big projects."
If approved by councillors at Tuesday's Civic Centre meeting the new draft budget will go on exhibition for display and public comment, which can be lodged online. It will return to council on June 20, 2023 for consideration.
"We're greatly looking forward to a report that's going to come back to us and public comments we're hoping to receive on the [draft]," Duffy said.
The budget comes amid surging cost-of-living pressures nationwide. The median weekly rent in Orange has also climbed about 6.6 per cent in the last 12 months, to $520. Homelessness rates are increasing.
In December last year Councillor Steve Peterson successfully moved a motion for future rate bills to provide a detailed breakdown for residents to show how their money is being spent.
Peterson told the CWD this week: "Increased transparency on council expenditure is important ... I will ask [on Tuesday] if the plan is for this to be on rates notices this year."
