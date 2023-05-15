Vanessa Tucker was given the ultimate Mother's Day gift on Sunday.
She and her partner Taj Jordan welcomed a baby boy, Malakai-Ari Steven Jordan into the world on May 14.
Born at 4.07pm on Sunday afternoon at Orange Health Service, the brand new parents were taken by surprise.
It was after labour kicked off earlier than anticipated, around midnight on Saturday.
"It was really unexpected to be honest, because he wasn't due until June 1, but it was a great Mother's Day present," Miss Tucker said.
"[Our baby] sure has raised the bar for future gifts."
Weighing 2.24 kilograms, baby Malakai-Ari's mother and father said their "little guy is already very loved" by those around him.
And his 18-year-old parents treasure the 'High School Sweethearts' story they've given their son.
"Being so young, it was very different to experience labour, but it was very magical and we're really enjoying him being here," Miss Tucker said.
"[Our son] is gorgeous and I just feel connected to him already as his mum."
While it's hard to envision what path children might take in their early years, Malakai-Ari's parents said they could see their son playing football in the future.
Picturing their baby "having a lot of friends" as he'll navigate the big world ahead, it's been an easy task for mum to feel happily lost with her new bundle of joy.
For bub's new father, Taj Jordan struggled to put his level of joy into words.
"Yeah, the 'new dad feels' are pretty good, it's just 'wow'," Mr Jordan said, "so it's a bit hard to express, because there's just this overload of love."
The new mummy also commended Orange's maternity ward staff for their support, saying they were "wonderful and very nice" throughout it all.
"[Our baby is] laying in my arms and is very easy to look at, he's perfectly healthy and doing great," she said.
"And we just can't wait to just settle him into the house and get him ready with everything," Mr Jordan added.
"We're really wanting to experience home life with him now."
