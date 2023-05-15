Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Orange's Vanessa Tucker and Taj Jordan welcome 2023 Mother's Day baby, Malakai-Ari Steven Jordan

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated May 15 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Vanessa Tucker was given the ultimate Mother's Day gift on Sunday.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.