Junior grades at Orange High School will return to learning from home after the impact of COVID-19 on staffing levels at the school reached breaking point.
In a note from Orange High School principal Ali McLennan on Monday, May 15 it was instructed learning from home will occur for Year 7 through to Year 10 this week.
The drastic measure will impact one grade each day, starting Tuesday, May 16.
Year 11 and Year 12 students will still attend school as usual, the note from Ms McLennan said.
"Due to the impact of COVID-19 some of our students and teaching staff cannot attend school," she wrote.
"The positive COVID-19 cases have particularly impacted our staff."
The measure will see learning from home occur for the following cohorts on the following days:
"Students who cannot learn from home will be provided supervision should they attend school," Ms McLennan added.
The Central Western Daily has contacted the department of education for comment.
