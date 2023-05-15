Central Western Daily
Orange High School reverts back to learning from home after COVID-19 impacts staff

By Nick McGrath
Updated May 15 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:48pm
Junior grades at Orange High School will return to learning from home after the impact of COVID-19 on staffing levels at the school reached breaking point.

