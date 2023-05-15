Central Western Daily
Orange Aquatic Centre expansion possible, millions earmarked in council budget

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated May 15 2023 - 9:55pm, first published 6:00pm
Expansion of Orange Aquatic Centre flagged in Orange City Council budget, millions earmarked. Pictures by Jude Keogh.
A multi-million dollar revamp of Orange Aquatic Centre is on the cards. Resident views on what the site needs are sought.

