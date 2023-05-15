A multi-million dollar revamp of Orange Aquatic Centre is on the cards. Resident views on what the site needs are sought.
"Expansion and improvement" plans were revealed in Orange City Council's new draft budget published ahead of this week's Civic Centre meeting. $3 million is earmarked for work.
Details are thin on the ground for now. It's unclear what additions are being considered or how likely the project is to go ahead.
"Councillors have asked staff to look at expansion plans ... We've been working with architects to come up with concepts so we can then seek grant funding," council CEO David Waddell told the Central Western Daily.
"They'll be coming out soon for the community to consider. It's early days ... There'll be a whole consultation stage so watch this space."
If the project is greenlit, it's not yet clear when construction would begin. The CWD understands work before the end of 2023 is unlikely.
Council does not plan to fork out $3 million in ratepayer funds. Money is earmarked with intention of securing grants from the Federal or State government.
What "expansion and improvements" would you like to see at the Orange Aquatic Centre?
