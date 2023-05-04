Freedom of speech and local government transparency could be curtailed under a proposed new policy, according to some Orange councillors.
One clause in draft Media Policy updates issued to local governments across NSW has drawn fierce pushback. It will likely be replaced in Orange.
Concerns centre on the requirement for elected representatives to consult with council's CEO and public relations team before commenting on community issues.
"If I have something I feel the community needs to know about ... I should be able to speak freely ... even if it's a controversial subject," councillor Jeff Whitton told the CWD.
"As elected members, we have a duty to the citizens of Orange to run council in an orderly fiscal manner but we've also got to be open and transparent ... I believe this would restrict our ability to represent our community.
"Counsellors need to understand that they do not work for council ... they are elected representatives of the community and not employees."
The draft policy was written by the NSW Office of Local Government. Orange City Council staff were not involved in its formation and CEO David Waddell worked with councillors to tackle their concerns.
Whitton spearheaded a rescission motion alongside Tammy Greenhalgh and Kevin Duffy at council's April 18 meeting two weeks after the policy was adopted by the chamber. All-but-one councillor voted to workshop "appropriate" wording at a later date.
The line attracting controversy says: "[Councillors] must seek information and guidance from the CEO or Manager of Communications & Engagement where appropriate before providing comment to the media."
According to the Office of Local Government, this is to "Ensure they have the most up-to-date and relevant information and [have] considered reputational or other risks."
Whitton said: "It comes down to bureaucrats wanting to control the narrative. As a counsellor I'm here representing the community as an elected member.
"When we implement policies that restrict our ability to do our job then that is an insult to the community ... and we're being negligent."
Councillors David Mallard and Mel McDonell expressed some support for the draft wording. Both said it may help ensure accuracy, and noted the caveat "where appropriate" could provide flexibility.
During debate for the rescission motion Duffy said: "This flies in the face of our democratic rights ... it just isn't common sense for an elected representative to go [seek permission] to speak publicly.
"I've got family that fought in WWI ... for our democracy ...this document here that's come out of the Office of Local Government is an absolute insult to those people.
"We need to make it clear to the new Minister for Local Government that we're not happy about what's coming out ... when it comes to curbing our right to represent."
Concerns over Community Engagement and Water & Sewer policies were also flagged. A date for the council workshop on Media Policy changes is yet to be confirmed.
