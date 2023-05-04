Central Western Daily
Freedom of speech 'restrictions' draw strong pushback at Orange City Council

William Davis
William Davis
May 5 2023 - 4:30am
Orange City Council. Kevin Duffy, Tammy Greenhalgh, Jeff Whitton. Pictures by Jude Keogh.
Orange City Council. Kevin Duffy, Tammy Greenhalgh, Jeff Whitton. Pictures by Jude Keogh.

Freedom of speech and local government transparency could be curtailed under a proposed new policy, according to some Orange councillors.

