Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council
Exclusive

Behind the scenes: Where your rubbish goes in Orange NSW

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated May 10 2023 - 9:41am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

About a million kilogrammes** of rubbish is picked up each week in Orange. We've delved behind the scenes to show you where it goes ...

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.