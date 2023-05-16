Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Profile

Paris Capell crowned Orange Show Society's 2023 Young Woman of the Year

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated May 16 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It didn't really sink in until later at home that evening, but Paris Capell's Orange Young Woman of the Year's crown on Saturday has this go-getter still beaming.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.