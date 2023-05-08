A shearer, a carbon projects officer, a full-time student and a budding real estate agent are in the running to become Orange's 2023 Young Woman of the Year.
The winner of this year's title will be crowned at the Orange Show this weekend.
Here's your chance to meet the entrants.
Bio: Paris is currently a Carbon Projects officer with Loam Bio.
This allows her to work with grain growers in the Central West to improve soil carbon and paddock health.
With a Bachelor of environmental science and a masters of science in agricultural innovation Paris aims to encourage more young people to take up a career in agriculture and provide them with networking opportunities in the region.
She is passionate about sustainable agriculture and consumers understanding paddock to plate.
Paris believes the show is a special place to engage and educate the community on the agricultural sector. Shows encourage us to innovate and strive for excellence..
Grace is currently filling her days as a farm contractor, with a passion for shearing.
She enjoys being outdoors and spending time with friends and family.
Grace endeavours to leave a legacy within the agriculture industry, while striving to be the best version of herself, assisting those around her in both and a personal and professional sense.
In order to better support the community Grace has been working on bringing the Youth in Ag Challenge to the Orange Show for the first time.
She hopes to create opportunities for young people looking at making connections within the agriculture industry.
Claudia is currently a full-time medicine student at CSU Orange.
Her hobbies include horse riding, dancing, rural health, and women's health.
Claudia's main goal after graduating is to become a doctor who is a pillar in a rural community.
She aims to become a rural generalist with specialisation.
Her current interests for specialisation include pediatrics, women's health/OBGYN, and orthopedic surgery.
Claudia is heavily involved in her local community including being part of; pony clubs', dance groups, and much more.
Claudia believes creating a world worth living in is important, and through community involvement she is able to infuse happiness into others' lives.
Georgie is currently an assistant agent in real estate with a passion for horses, fishing, spending time with family and friends, and helping on the farm.
Her top ambitions and goals are to become a qualified real estate agent, buy her first home and help people in her local community.
Georgie has some terrific community involvement, including; assisting at Ruby Hill Equestrian Centre, volunteering at Orange equestrian club and being a disability support carer.
Georgie is open to new opportunities to create the best version of herself, while supporting the community around her.
