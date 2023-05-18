Central Western Daily
Analysis

Cabonne and Orange lead Central West for income, housing, employment and education

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
May 19 2023 - 4:30am
Orange and Cabonne are the two most affluent local government areas (LGAs) in the Central West, data has revealed.

