Bringing a purpose-built palliative care facility to Orange would be a "great opportunity for the new government to show that people beyond the Blue Mountains will still be on the agenda", according to councillor Steve Peterson.
Speaking to the Central Western Daily, the doctor said since the change to a Labor government following March's NSW election the council had been involved in "some discussions" with new Minister for Health, Ryan Park. The Kiama MP took over the role from previous Minister for Regional Health and Liberal MP, Bronnie Taylor.
"We would like to be pretty strategic about this and not just say 'this is a great idea, let's do this'," Dr Peterson said when asked how the council planned to approach the new government with plans that had been in the works with the previous coalition government.
"We need to present a proper, well-thought out business case and proposal, so that it's not just a good idea, but a good idea which the government can take and run."
Back in February, NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway announced $3million in funding for additional palliative beds at Orange Hospital. During the press conference, Mr Farraway said there was a need to "keep working together to keep advancing the palliative care services here in the Central West, but in particular here in Orange, which is the health hub in the Central West."
Mr Park's office has been contacted multiple times by the Central Western Daily since he took office in regards to what discussions, if any, there had been in terms of bringing a purpose-built palliative care facility to the city. His office had not responded to the most recent request for comment at the time of publication.
"It's an asset that other, similar towns in NSW have been able to obtain, so it's one that we would love to see here in Orange," Dr Peterson added.
"The advantage of a standalone, dedicated unit is that the layout and services could be directed just for palliative care services, compared to on a medical ward where most of the people there would be receiving treatment with a curative or therapeutic intent."
But while discussions with the government are likely to be a slow burn, the councillor said talks with at least one non-government organisation had begun.
"I don't want to give away secrets, but I'm aware of at least one NGO that is based in Orange that is investigating whether they could be in charge or running and staffing such a thing," he said of a potential palliative care facility.
"If the private sector got involved as well, it might make this more viable."
He added that providing any organisation - be it NGO or government - with specifics on things such as cost would be the only way to get funding for this project.
