It took a lot of sleuthing to get in touch with everyone but 47 people made it to a 50-year university reunion held in Orange.
The participants graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from the University of Sydney in 1973 and met up at the Ploughman's Wetlands and Orange Ex-Services' Club and then caught up again for brunch at the Swinging Bridge winery the next day.
Although the students studied in Sydney, several made their homes in Orange.
One of them was Peter Hedberg who was a horticulture lecturer at the former Orange Agriculture College, which is now Charles Sturt University.
"It's the biggest reunion we've ever had," Mr Hedberg said.
"It was a good two days to renew all those friendships."
In addition to his work at the former ag college, Mr Hedberg started the Hedberg Hill Vineyard, which he has since sold and now operates as Swinging Bridge.
Fellow graduate Victoria O'Connor organised the reunion for the graduating class that originally had 26 women and 79 men from the 1973.
"I've organised one pretty much every 10 years but this one's had by far the best response because people think it's going to be the last one because 50 years is a long time," Ms O'Connor said.
Of those graduates from the four-year degree, 20 per cent earned doctorates, one earned a Churchill Fellowship, there's a Chinese Friendship awardee, one of the graduates is the head of an organisation that won a Nobel Prize, several have been awarded Australia Day honours, the cohort also includes a hole-in-one golfer and a two-times women's tractor pulling champion from the Australian National Field Days held near Orange.
The 1973 graduates went on to have a diverse range of careers including researchers, agronomists, farmers, agri-politicians, agricultural educators, agricultural journalists, religious ministers, microbiologists, climate change and sustainability specialists, aquaculture experts, people who worked in developing countries for aid organisations, people who worked in government agencies and a large number of viticulturalists and oenologists.
"It was a unique sort of degree at Sydney Uni ag science, it doesn't even exist at Sydney Uni now but they've made something into the science faculty," Ms O'Connor said.
"We pretty much didn't have choice in subjects so we all did a lot of stuff together but there were three streams, plant, animal and economics but all the plants did subjects together and the animal, and there was a lot of overlapping so we had 28 hours face to face.
"We did six-hour labs three days a week, we ate lunch together and we did a lot of things together.
"Some people have kept in contact but a lot of them haven't."
Ms O'Connor said she used her degree initially to do teaching at university but then branched into working with Master of Business Administration programs for management qualifications.
"I worked in unis with that and then I ran my own business marketing with MBA programs," she said.
"I think when you do a degree like that, it's a four-year degree the Ag Science, I think really it just teaches you how to think and how to reason and stuff like that.
"Especially for the women because in those days when they had children they had to stop working and then they might have gone back and then they did something entirely different, they did amazing things but they extrapolated out to do things that fitted with the family.
"We are talking about a different era."
She said a lot of women did go back to work after their children went back to school but they might not have done it full-time.
"They very well adapted what they did but the men, a lot of them did amazing things," Ms O'Connor said.
Although the students studied in Sydney, Orange was selected due to its central location about three to four hours drive for most participants although some came from South Australia, Victoria, the Atherton Tableland in Queensland and Tasmania.
Several former graduates have also made Orange their home including Mr Hedberg.
"Most of us haven't seen each other for 50 years," Mr Hedberg said before the weekend catch up.
"It will be very exiting to talk to people and hear what they have been doing both personally and professionally in the intervening years.
"I'm sure it will be hard to recognise some people after all this time but a name tag will help."
Ms O'Connor said it as difficult to recognise people at first however, she created a reunion booklet containing photos and profiles of each person involved that helped.
She said when she met them face to face it would sometimes take a few seconds for her to recognise the person she knew 50 years ago but it wouldn't take long to realise they still had the same personalities and mannerisms.
"People would come up to me to get their name tag and I'd look at them and I'd need about 30 seconds to look right into their face in person and I can remember the young version of them and I can go 'oh yeah, you're so-and-so, I did have the booklet as well," she said.
"As far as how they interact and stuff they were pretty much the same."
Finding all the graduates was a challenge made more difficult by few of them being on social media or communicating through tools such as Facebook messenger.
"We searched for 105 people and were able to track down 88 of them. Amazing after all these years," she said.
She had a lot of work emails from previous reunions but since most have retired she had to dig deeper.
For one person, Ms O'Connor found an old report that mentioned the town they had come from and when she looked it up she found a person with the same name in the town band.
She then reached out to the town band and asked them to get the person, if they were the correct person, to send her an email, which they did.
Sadly seven of the former graduates have since died and even with those people Ms O'Connor worked hard to confirm their deaths so she didn't make a premature announcement.
In one sad case she found a death notice with a former student's name but there was no identifying information to go with it but she did find a photo of that woman from a real estate firm. A phone call to the real estate agency confirmed the woman's death.
