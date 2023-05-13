Central Western Daily
University of Sydney science and agriculture students reunite in Orange after 50 years

Tanya Marschke
May 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Ross Robertson, Chris Crawford, John Thomson, Brenda Mitchell, Peter Hedburg, Peter Bacon, Pat Taylor, Donald Schumacher and Victoria O'Connor gathered at Swinging Bridge, formerly Hedberg Hill for the last event of the reunion. Picture by Carla Freedman
It took a lot of sleuthing to get in touch with everyone but 47 people made it to a 50-year university reunion held in Orange.

