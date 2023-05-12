Three years ago, Caitlin and Hailey Prestwidge were denied the opportunity to live out every athlete's dream of representing your country.
Having made the initial Australian under 18s squad, the trials were over before they ever got started as Covid brought about a halt to organised sport across the globe.
Fast-forward to today and they will finally pull on the green and gold jersey at the Asia Pacific Youth Touch Cup in Brisbane.
"It was so hard to keep up your fitness and try to have a bit of motivation during Covid," Hailey said.
"To finally be able to put the jersey on and represent your country is pretty special, because that's all you ever want to do."
If you've ever had the opportunity to watch the triplets - Bec, Hailey and Caitlin - in action together, you would have seen their ability to feed off each other.
That's just another reason why the international tournament, which kicked off on Friday, will be a big learning curve, with Caitlin (women 20s) and Hailey (mixed 20s) representing Australia in different teams.
"We're actually not together, which is a bit difficult because all three of us have always played together," Hailey added.
"It's a bit different because it's our first tournament that we haven't all played together. But it's also a little exciting."
Although Hailey won't be standing side-by-side with her sisters, it doesn't mean she'll be alone. Also representing the Orange Thunder in the mixed 20s side is Jessica Wardrobe and Joel Begnell (assistant coach).
"Joel has done a lot for Orange as a club to help us develop and get to higher levels," Hailey said.
"So it's pretty awesome that he's coached me locally and now I'll be able to represent Australia with him."
The mixed 20s kick off their campaign with an 11.30am game against Philippines on Friday, before they take on New Zealand at 5.25pm. These will be followed by a 10.30am game on Saturday morning against Samoa, before the semi-finals begin later that day.
"It's getting a bit real now and I'll be keen to get a game under my belt," Hailey added.
"I saw a few of the New Zealand boys and I'm crapping my pants if I'm being honest, they're a bit big."
All games will be streamed on Kayo, with the women's 20s games starting at 1.10pm (Friday), 6.15pm (Friday) and 12.10pm (Saturday).
