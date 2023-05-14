His uncle starred on the Origin stage and Robbie Mortimer will grace the cowboy equivalent in Brisbane.
Mortimer will be the half-time entertainment during the Pro Bull Riding State of Origin II meet on June 10 at Brisbane Entertainment Centre.
The singer-songwriter said he was at a "crossroads" in his career prior to playing at the 2023 Tamworth Country Music festival but his experience there had set him on a firm course.
"Tamworth was honestly five steps forward for me," he said.
"I was at a bit of a crossroads in terms of genre and style of music and Tamworth really set in stone what I knew I always wanted to do. It gave me a confidence boost that I was in the right community.
"Since then I have stayed quiet to really focus on writing music and when the opportunity is right I take it.
"I've also been able to travel quite a lot and play at various music festivals to get the name out there.
"Opportunities present themselves if you are prepared for them."
Pro Bull Riding (PBR) is an Australian offshoot of the original American cowboy sport. The State of Origin events mirrors that of rugby league with the participants grouped by state (NSW and QLD) and competing over three rounds.
Each ride earns a cowboy points with the total aggregate at the end of the night determining who wins. Queensland took out the first night in Newcastle with a 921.5 point aggregate compared to NSW's 650.5.
Mortimer said he loved feeding off the energy that the PBR crowd brought to the half-time show.
"I did State of Origin one in Newcastle as well and Brisbane and Cairns are up next," he said.
"Getting to play songs that I wrote in my bedroom to sold out arenas is pretty cool.
"It's funny, it's a different kind of crowd. They are such passionate people and they appreciative everything you do.
"They really soak it up if you buy into what they like doing. I've found a really good little network of people that are enjoying my music."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.