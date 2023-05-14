Central Western Daily
Country music star Robbie Mortimer to play at Pro Bull Riding State of Origin II half-time show at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 14 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
His uncle starred on the Origin stage and Robbie Mortimer will grace the cowboy equivalent in Brisbane.

