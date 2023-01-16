When Robbie Mortimer was writing songs in his bedroom in Orange even he couldn't have imagined he'd soon be playing in front of 10,000 people.
The 29-year old was one of 10 musicians selected from across Australia to compete in the Star Maker grand final at the 2023 Tamworth Country Music Festival on Sunday, January 15.
Mortimer described the night as on a scale he had never experienced during his career as a musician.
"It was amazing, I had a wonderful time," he told the Daily.
"It was very surreal to play in front of 10,000 people and songs that I wrote in my bedroom in Orange. It was a real career highlight for me, I definitely left nothing in the tank.
"I'm so much better for the experience, it's something that I'll never forget."
Although he didn't take out the crown, that honour went to Tamworth's Loren Ryan, Mortimer said he took the time to notice where he was and how far he'd come.
"When you write a song, especially the big songs that I had written, you envision playing them in front of a crowd but never like that," he said.
"You don't expect it and when it comes off it's a 'pinch me' moment.
"I definitely took some time last night to breathe it all in before my first song. There were people as far as the eye could see.
"You've only got three minutes on stage per song so you've only got a short amount of time to be grateful and then you're right into it."
So what's next for the boy from the colour city? First up is a couple of days off before once again reaching for the stars.
"In a healthy way it's lit a huge flame in my belly," he explained.
"I want to have the feeling of playing in front of that many people again and again.
"I'm going to have a couple of a well-deserved days off and get back to the drawing board. I promise you it won't be the last time playing on that stage."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
