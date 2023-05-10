Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Breaking

Tabua Tuinakauvadra named in Wallaroos squad for Test match against Fiji

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated May 10 2023 - 11:20am, first published 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange has a new Australian representative.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.