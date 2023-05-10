Orange has a new Australian representative.
Tabua Tuinakauvadra has been named in the Wallaroos squad to tackle Fiji on May 20.
The Orange Emus gun, who progressed up to the Super W level with the ACT Brumbies with aplomb, is one of 11 uncapped players named in the Australian women's rugby squad for the Test.
Tuinakauvadra, 20, will be joined by fellow Orange product Grace Hamilton in the squad.
Hamilton, who hails from Panuara, is a veteran on the international stage and will provide some real experience in the Wallaroos pack.
The NSW Waratahs backrower has 25 international caps.
