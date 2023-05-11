The costs associated with parenthood are explicit, lengthy and ongoing.
Rising childcare fees, tins of formula, endless piles of clothing and snacks and several big ticket items hitting wallets hard.
But one of the biggest (and ironically crappy) pocket pests is the endless buying of nappies.
Newborns need anywhere from 10 to 12 disposable nappy changes a day, while older babies require around six to eight changes.
With a box of 108 newborn Huggies nappies costing $30, team that with 10 standard changes per day and those babies need about 300 nappies every month.
It works out costing around $1000 per year.
Those using cloth or reusable nappies have said, while they end up saving in the long-run, there are still hidden costs woven in - from water, energy and electricity use - and it doesn't include the time and effort it takes to get the job done.
Combined with skyrocketing living costs, nappy stress is being felt by parents and carers region-wide.
And disposable versus reusable aside, nappies remain a demanding item.
It's driven Orange's Chloe Garlick to jump on board as a volunteer with The Nappy Collective - the country's only non-profit charity organisation to collect and redistribute nappies to families in crisis.
"The need for [nappies] here is just incredible," Mrs Garlick said.
"It's putting a huge amount of extra stress on families and especially those that are already struggling to afford food and petrol."
It was Instagram where she first stumbled across the movement, not long after having her first child.
With baby-related needs a trigger point for many new parents, Mrs Garlick felt heartbroken for families going without the bare essential.
"I just remember thinking 'oh my gosh, I can't imagine mums or parents not having enough nappies to change their baby often enough' and it hadn't crossed my mind either, because I think it's just something people don't think about," she said.
"We think about people struggling with food or not being able to pay for petrol and I don't know if it was a trigger because I was a new mum or something, but it did really get me thinking after that."
She put the word out at her mother's group for donations, asking if anyone had any smaller nappies that their babies had grown out of.
Mrs Garlick also learned there were only two active collection points in the Central West, both located in Bathurst.
But since she signed up three months ago, Orange now has more than a handful of donation stations.
Several community partners have been hugely benefiting from it as well, with nappies distributed regularly to local families in need.
"I donated virtual nappies to begin with and after some time passed, someone [from The Nappy Collective] reached out to me and said 'there's [no collection points] in your area at the moment'," she said.
"There was almost nothing this side of the Blue Mountains for our region, so I wanted to try to help set it up here. They gave me the Central West and I'm now the regional leader.
"I've gone back to working four days a week, so I do any volunteering I can on Fridays, but I couldn't ignore the need in Orange after so many people I spoke with had said 'yes, we absolutely need nappies here'."
She'd talked with her maternity nurse, reached out to local businesses, and touched base with community organisations.
There was a dire need for nappies across a multitude of services, with a combined 6000 nappies needed per month.
Orange's community partners with The Nappy Collection now receiving donations are:
All-year-round collection points are also up and running at these businesses:
Six donation points the Colour City never had prior to her involvement, Mrs Garlick wants to raise awareness and see more people on board.
"The big thing we need is volunteers to help with distribution, which is as simple as the collection point logging a request when the box is full box and from there, we put the word out on [an app we use]," Mrs Garlick said.
"It's usually just a small car-boot-full of nappies and a quick quality check with any of the loose, individual nappies before dropping them off at one of the community partners."
Coinciding with its 10th anniversary, the charity currently has its Mother's Day Collection Drive running from May 8-21.
Along with the all-year-round points, the only Orange-based organisation to host a collection point during this campaign is PCYC Orange.
Mrs Garlick wants to extend that list.
"We'll do our sort-and-collect morning at PCYC after the campaign," she said.
"We'd love any extra help we can get to do that, but we'd also love to see more businesses or service putting their hands up."
Click the volunteer tab on The Nappy Collective website to donate time and nominate a role to play, ranging from campaign assistants, leadership roles, managing other volunteers, or contacting collection points.
Virtual donations are also accepted online, where funds are used to purchase and distribute nappies accordingly.
For those in the Bathurst area, there are also collection points located at:
Community partners there are Housing Plus for The Orchard Bathurst Women's and Children's Refuge, along with Wattle Tree House.
With major distribution centres in both Sydney and Melbourne, The Nappy Collective hopes to one day have a headquarters based in the Central West.
