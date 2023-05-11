Central Western Daily
Cost of Living

Chloe Garlick leads Orange's The Nappy Collective movement

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated May 11 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 11:00am
Rise Early Learning's Sam Stevenson and Donna Dodds with Chloe Garlick and her daughter, all campaigning for nappy donations. Picture by Jude Keogh.
The costs associated with parenthood are explicit, lengthy and ongoing.

