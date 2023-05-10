Jake Hadrill and Abel Faifua are proof old heads are still eager to give back to the game, Woodbridge Cup coach Adam Hall says.
Both the Oberon enforcer and Condobolin coach have been named in Hall's first grade representative side for Saturday's showdown against the George Tooke Shield.
While some competitions have battled to entice their best players to make the step up and play in rep colours, Hall said the inclusion of both Faifua and Hadrill was a massive boost for Woodbridge Cup.
Abel, I've played against him once and his a wrecking ball. Keen to play to help young guys out and that's awesome.
"Jake's someone you can really learn from," Hall said of the two-time Forbes premiership winning forward, who linked back with his home town club the Rams for 2023.
"He's just so tenacious. He's not the most talented. He's not the biggest either. But he won't be beaten on work ethic and I think that's really something a lot of the guys we've picked will notice from Jake.
"He takes pride in what he does, and you can see that with how Condo is going this year. It speaks volumes."
While Faifua, who coached Oberon to the Woodbridge Cup grand final in 2022, is eager to provide leadership for Hall on the field, too.
"He didn't hesitate. He's keen to help out the young guys we have," Hall added.
Our plan will be to move the ball. If we can go with them I think we're capable of running over them late.- Woodbridge Cup coach Adam Hall
Hall has named a strong Cup outfit to take on the might of the George Tooke Shield, a Canberra based competition, at Harden this weekend.
Hadrill headlines a gun Rams' trio in the squad including young half Franklin Ross and veteran backrower David White, while the also undefeated Manildra Rhinos have two players in the team; fullback Zac Reimer and centre Jayden Fahey.
Orange Warriors pair Dion Jones and Matt Fuller have also been selected, at centre and five-eighth respectively.
Reigning Woodbridge Cup player of the year Connor Farrer was unavailable for selection after picking up a knock in Trundle's last clash.
The team will train in Canowindra on Wednesday evening before making the trek south to Harden for Saturday's game a few days later.
Hall is expecting a massive George Tooke Shield to be waiting when they get there.
"For us, we won't over complicate thing," he said.
"Our plan will be to move the ball. If we can go with them I think we're capable of running over them late."
Woodbridge Cup tackles the George Tooke Shield from 2.30pm on Saturday
Woodbridge Cup selectors have also named a league tag side to take on the George Tooke Shield girls from 1.10pm.
