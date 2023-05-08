Entrepreneur, disability advocate, champion for veterans.
There's not a lot Central West woman Tanya-Lee Holmes can't do.
Ms Holmes was in Orange over the weekend for the women in business extravaganza, the Huddle.
She caught up with the Central Western Daily ahead of her Q and A appearance at the Orange Function Centre.
Central Western Daily: Tell us a bit about the business you run, Imperfectly Perfect Sugar Cookies?
Tanya-Lee Holmes: "It's a unique cooking business. We provide cookies for all sorts of events and we cater to all allergen requirements but on top of that we provide mental health and disability advocacy.
CWD: That's quite a wide range of skills.
TLH: "I work with veterans as well, young and old so it's certainly a mixed bag."
"It definitely keeps me busy."
CWD: Is this your first time at the Huddle?
TLH: "I came last year and it's just such an amazing event. I came on the Sunday by myself, I was actually pretty anxious but the community was just so welcoming.
"[Organisers] Jess and Pip asked me to come along and be a mentor this year and I feel very honoured to be amongst such an amazing panel."
CWD: Has the event helped you at all?
TLH: "In 2016 I had a spinal cord injury so I had to try and find something that I could fit around the good and bad days that I had.
"The Huddle last year was a real game changer for me because I was able to meet with other like-minded business women and collaborate on things to really help my business grow."
CWD: How has it changed the way you do business?
TLH: "It's given me that spark I needed to to continue.
"Small business is hard and you kind of wing it for a while. But when you meet with other women who are successful in their businesses and willing to help you and guide you it's amazing.
"It was one of the best things I could have possibly done last year."
