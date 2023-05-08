Central Western Daily
MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Shymigriel Asian and Australian Cuisine reopens in new location

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
May 8 2023
Shylaine Lane is reopening Shymigriel Asian and Australian Cuisine at a new location in Orange. Picture by Jude Keogh
Shymigriel Asian and Australian Cuisine is reopening at a new location in Orange on Monday evening.

