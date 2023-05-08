Shymigriel Asian and Australian Cuisine is reopening at a new location in Orange on Monday evening.
The business, which has been running for one year and three months was based in Lords Place but can now be found at Unit 1, 9 Gateway Crescent, near Bathurst Road.
Shymigriel owner Shylaine Lane said the shop was reopening at 5.30pm on Monday, May 8.
"It's going to be a good opportunity for us because it's close to the highway," she said.
"I haven't got set menus yet because this is just my first day of the new location but I will be having the set menu tomorrow.
"This time I'm going to add more Aussie foods."
All the best-selling menu items will continue but one change that is being introduced is lunch and breakfast, breakfasts in particular will be Australian focused as will some of the lunch items.
On Fridays and Saturdays she will cook breakfast from 7.30am to 9am, as well as lunch and dinner.
Sundays will be lunch only from 11.30am to 3pm.
From Monday to Thursday Shymigriel will be open from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.
For special occasions she will also have deals such as $15 for a plate of food, or takeaway container to celebrate Monday night's opening.
"I'll be having a promotion this coming Mother's Day this weekend, I'll do the same, $15 per plate," she said.
"They can do the takeaway as well if they wish to do that."
GJ Gardner Homes in Orange has come away from the G.J. Gardner international conference in Fiji with a slew of awards.
Orange director Fiona Bouffler said she was over the moon when the awards were announced.
The representatives from Orange included Amanda and managing director Jake Hurford, Mrs Bouffler and one of the new home consultants Rob Lo Faro.
"We won runner up Best Performance Admin Team for NSW ACT, we won Best Performance by Construction Team for NSW ACT, we won Best Performance for Sales Team for NSW ACT, and we won Franchise of the Year for Approvals Under $500 for NSW ACT and Rob also won Sales Consultant of the Year for NSW ACT," she said.
She said the awards were based off client surveys following the completion of a build.
"For us they are true awards because they are judged by the clients that we built for," Mrs Bouffler said.
"In 2021 we took out the three categories but we didn't get Franchisee of the Year."
G.J. Gardner operates across Australia, New Zealand and the USA, and the international conference is held every year.
"Unfortunately, the last three years haven't been overseas, we did a virtual one last year but this is the first one we've had overseas for some time," Mrs Bouffler said.
The business has been running since 2008 and Mrs Bouffler said she and Mr Hurford became directors in 2018.
She said they build in the Orange, Blayney, Cabonne shires, with a little bit in Bathurst.
Plumber Hayden Peake has started his own business, Peakey's Plumbing.
Mr Peake has been a plumber for about seven years and said having his own business was something he's always wanted to do.
"I wanted to be my own boss, have the freedom," he said.
"I enjoyed doing it when I was younger."
He said he grew up on a property and enjoyed connecting the water troughs and pipes.
"My brother was also a plumber and I did a bit of work with him, which I enjoyed doing."
He is running the business as a sole trader and mostly does maintenance work.
"Not really roofing, but burst pipes, hot water, gas installations, pretty much anything to do with water, drainage and gas," Mr Peake said.
"Commercial maintenance, residential maintenance, anything like that."
He's already been doing work for a builder.
"We're pretty much just doing renovations and stuff like that so I've got a bit of work on," he said.
Peakey's Plumbing has a Facebook page and Mr Peak can be contacted on 0428 736 887.
Although based in Orange, Mr Peake will also travel to the surrounding area including Molong and Blayney.
