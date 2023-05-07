CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday, Jude was at the 60th birthday for John Stevenson at One Nineteen.
On Saturday, Jude went to the fundraiser for Peta Swift at Revolution Arialists who is performing at the Stars of Orange Dance For Cancer.
On Sunday Jude went to the Huddle cocktail party at the Orange Function Centre.
