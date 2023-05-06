Prized Orange Emus recruit Josh Bass will head into his first derby next week full of confidence after crossing for two tries in his side's 59-nil demolition of Forbes Platypi.
Emus were unstoppable in their nine-try victory at Endeavour Oval, a result that solidified second place on the Blowes Cup ladder.
The inside centre said he was thrilled to finally score for Emus after joining the club from Dubbo Kangaroos in the off-season.
"It was good to cross the white line, I hadn't crossed all year so it was great to get my first try in green colours," he said.
"I think our performance today was pretty good but there's plenty to work and improve on.
"I mean obviously we are pretty happy with the scoreboard but still plenty of errors in our game to work on.
"There was still plenty of dropped ball. Things gelled today between the backs and forwards, we were able to get on the front foot and that certainly opened up the game for us."
The home side were able to flex their attacking muscles after two hard-fought wins on the road against Dubbo and Cowra Eagles.
Emus started like a house on fire and were keeping up with the clock, 21-nil ahead after 20 minutes.
At the break the scoreline read 35-nil and it wouldn't get any better for the Platypi afterwards despite some spirited defence when pinned down in their 22.
Joining Bass in the double department was scrumhalf Louis Carr, winger Charlie Steele-Park and hooker Harry Todd, with the latter stepping up to fill the shoes of injured skipper Charlie Henley.
It was almost a perfect kicking game from Dan Jackson, the fly-half only missing one of his conversion attempts.
Over at Pride Park, competition front runners Bathurst Bulldogs inflicted a heavy 55-15 defeat on Orange City.
When asked about Bulldogs' hot start to the season, Bass said all eyes were solely focused on City next week.
"We just focus on our own game not Bathurst Bulldogs. It's all about us," he said.
"It will be my first Orange derby. I'm not too sure what to expect other than there will be some fireworks."
Orange Emus 59 (Louis Carr 2, Harry Todd 2, Josh Bass 2, Charlie Steele-Park 2, Angus Cudmore tries, Dan Jackson 7 goals) def. Forbes Platypi 0 at Endeavour Oval
Bathurst Bulldogs 55 def. Orange City 15 at Pride Park
Dubbo Kangaroos 38 def. Cowra Eagles 15 at Dubbo Rugby Club
