They may have only trained twice in the lead up but nothing could stop the West South West Suns on their way to the under 12 NSW regional touch footy title.
The side that competed at Tuggerah on April 29-30 included a core of six players from Orange in addition to five from Wagga Wagga and three from Griffith.
After finishing third on the ladder, the Suns beat Sydney Mets 3-2 in an extra-time thriller before repeating that score in the grand final against Southern Rebels.
Despite the logistical challenges facing the team, coach Wayne Hill said he was quietly confident heading into Sunday's matches.
"The team got selected around mid-March and we had two two-day training camps in March and the school holidays," he said.
"So we only had four days of training to prepare for two days of competition.
"We actually won the semi-final in a drop off, which is where in extra-time your usual six players drops to four players and you play two minutes.
"If you don't win in those two minutes you drop to three players and it becomes sudden death. We managed to win in that four player period."
"At an under 12 girls level most teams are just finding their feet at this new regional level so for a lot of them it was a first time experience.
"I must admit I was definitely confident going into finals day."
Co-captain Clancy Simmons said the team had a lot of fun and named her match-winning try in the semi-final as a personal highlight.
"It was very fun, I really enjoyed it," she said.
"I play the 'middle' position which involves defending, setting up the plays and lots of talking.
"My favourite moment I think was when I did a Superman dive to score and get us into the grand final."
Simmons was named in the Under 12 NSW merit team while Orange's April Gardiner (Under 14), Lucy Martin (Under 16) and Jack Dean (Under 18) were selected in their respective age group's sides as well.
