Nearly 12 years to the day after Jovi Millstead tragically died, his mother was gifted a present which made her "burst into tears".
Jovi loved the Wiggles and was wearing his Captain Feathersword outfit the day he drowned at just five years old.
His mother, Kasey Millstead, owns the Billabong Takeaway and Service Station in Yeoval and in a random case of world's colliding, had some very special visitors pop through on their way to Orange on Friday, April 28.
"I was out the back getting a parcel for a customer and my daughter who works for me was serving a customer who had a Wiggles shirt on," she said.
"I just went around to help my daughter and then she said to me, 'mum, he's a Wiggle'."
Mrs Millstead, who admittedly hasn't stayed up to date on the group's line-up changes over the years, didn't immediately recognise the man who turned out to be Simon Pryce.
She then followed him out of the store to confirm he was indeed a Wiggle, before regaling him about her son's love of the musicians.
"Because of Jovi's autism, we had to relate everything around The Wiggles," she said.
"I told Simon a bit about Jovi and how he lived for the Wiggles and how much he loved them. I invited him around the side of the shop to have a look at the mural that my son had painted two years ago.
"Then he was like 'this is amazing, Anthony would love this, he's inside on the dunny'."
Moments later, out popped the original blue Wiggle and the trio talked for nearly half an hour about Jovi.
Then came the biggest surprise of them all.
"Anthony took his blue shirt off and said he'd been wearing it for three shows so it was a bit stinky, but that I could have it for Jovi's room. Then we all burst into tears," Mrs Millstead said.
"It wasn't about what it meant to us, it was what we know it would have meant to Jovi. That was all the feels. We know how much it would have meant to him, they were his life.
"For them to come into the shop just by chance coming from Dubbo to Orange and it was a week after his 17th birthday, it was just unbelievable. Jovi would be thinking he's the biggest rock star around."
Mrs Millstead will now get the iconic blue shirt framed, before it is put up in Jovi's room at their home.
"It is a feel good story, because he'd be loving this, that the Wiggles know his name."
