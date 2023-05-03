Central Western Daily
Good News

The Wiggles gift Yeoval mum a present she'll never forget

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated May 3 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
Nearly 12 years to the day after Jovi Millstead tragically died, his mother was gifted a present which made her "burst into tears".

