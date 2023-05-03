Central Western Daily
Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens says bringing NRL to regional NSW is good for rugby league

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 3 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:00pm
Who loves a footy bus trip? West Tigers coach Tim Sheens does and it's not just because his bus trip to Bathurst was a winning one.

