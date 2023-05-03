Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Snow in Orange: Bureau predicts snowfall for around Mount Canobolas area

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated May 4 2023 - 9:49am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange looks set to receive its first dusting of snow this weekend.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.