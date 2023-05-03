Orange looks set to receive its first dusting of snow this weekend.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Meteye forecasting service points to Sunday, May 7 as our likely first snow day of 2023.
Mount Canobolas, at an elevation of 1395 metres, is predicted to have its first flakes fall around 1pm, and as the afternoon progresses the conditions should get worse.
The Meteye indicates the main falls are expected fall between 7pm and 10pm, Sunday evening, around the Canobolas area. However, Weatherzone has told the Central Western Daily snow fall is possible as early as Sunday morning, and as low as 700m. Orange sits at an elevation of 863m.
The Jenolan Caves (930m) and Oberon (1113m) regions is also expected to see some snow falls, with the latter accustomed to significant dumpings of snow throughout late autumn and winter.
Our best snow falls over the last five years have transformed the Canobolas region into a winter wonderland. August, 2019, remains one of the best snow falls the area has seen.
Weatherzone.come meteorologist Yoska Hernandez said Orange and the Central Tablelands, along with Canberra and parts of the NSW alps.
This is a very winter-like front approaching.- Weatherzone.come meteorologist Yoska Hernandez
"At the moment snow falls are possible as low as 700m," Ms Hernandez said.
"This is a very winter-like front approaching. It's a powerful low pressure system that will impact south east and east NSW early Sunday."
Ms Hernandez says the early winter blast will hang around Monday, Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.
"It'll be a very cold period. There is some uncertainty around when the precipitation will fall. However, there's likely some snow falls on Sunday morning and we may some snow showers on Monday as well and in Orange," she said.
Orange is forecast to reach a top of just 7 degrees Celsius on Sunday and again on Monday, when the snow is expected to fall.
Tuesday's top temperature is expected to climb, but remain in single digits at 9 degrees.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.