For someone who spent most of his childhood bike riding in the Orange frost and thriving on trampoline tricks, Josh Farr is pumped with his new outdoor venture.
Launching Farr Better Lawn Care this week, the 31-year-old husband and father is taking a punt in the small business world for the first time.
But between social media shout-outs and dropping flyers door-to-door, Mr Farr's already off to a flying start.
"I really wasn't expecting it this quickly, I thought 'cool, I'll get things going, use this weekend to sort some stuff out and oil the mower blades'," he said.
"But the phone's been ringing constantly, it hasn't stopped all day and it feels really good to get your name out there. I want to go as hard as I possibly can."
Underground for the past three-years, Mr Farr works rotating shifts of seven days, and said he's "ready to go" for those off-weeks.
Usually with a ride-on mower, his trailer's fully-equipped with blowers, a whipper snipper, hedge trimmer and just about every garden tool in the ute.
"I've always loved being out there and getting my hands dirty, and we weren't the sort of kids who were allowed to sit on the couch without mum fixing the pillow afterwards, I'll tell you that much," he laughed.
"That's all I did as a kid though, I'd be outside kicking the footy or soccer ball with friends, and helping dad mow the lawns or cut wood for the night.
Most of the people I've worked with always say 'you just don't stop do you, mate', but that's the best thing to hear.- Orange's Josh Farr on having a strong work ethic.
"I do take pride in being a hard worker. I love helping people out."
Mr Farr offers gardening, mowing and lawn care, gutter cleaning, weed spraying, tree trimming, rubbish removal and odd jobs - the list goes on.
But aside from running on go-getter fuel and reliving childhood highlights, the main drive for Mr Farr boils down to the people at home.
His partner of nine years is cheering him on, along with two young boys and a 10-week-old daughter - all in his small business corner.
"I always thought I'd try to be my own boss one day and push to do something I enjoy, because I've done a lot of organising and leading in past jobs, so I know how to 'run a show'," he said.
"But what motivates me to take this chance is my family. They mean the most to me, they're my biggest and best motivators.
"And I think my wife has the best brain in the world, especially when it comes to the admin side of things, she's extremely book smart.
"So, getting this all off the ground together just made sense. And who knows, if it really kicks off down the track, I might even get to spend more time with everyone."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.