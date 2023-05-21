Central Western Daily
Orange's Josh Farr launches Farr Better Lawn Care business

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated May 21 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:00am
Orange's Josh Farr has taken a punt in launching his own small mowing business, Farr Better Lawn Care; and so far the bet looks good. Picture by Carla Freedman.
For someone who spent most of his childhood bike riding in the Orange frost and thriving on trampoline tricks, Josh Farr is pumped with his new outdoor venture.

