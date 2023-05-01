Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Minister for Western NSW Tara Moriarty wants to change regional perceptions on Labor

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated May 2 2023 - 10:57am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tara Moriarty has stepped into her new role of Minister for Western NSW with a point to prove. With the majority of Labor's seats held in the Sydney metro area, she wants to change the idea that Labor doesn't care about the regions.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.