Phil Donato secures crushing victory in Orange

Phil Donato has romped home to reelection in Orange with a crushing victory at the 2023 NSW election.
Final numbers are yet to come in, but the now-independent incumbent appears set to expand his margin significantly.
Speaking to the Central Western Daily, National Party candidate Tony Mileto conceded the seat about 7.40PM.
"I want to congratulate the member for being reelected and thank ... all the people of Orange," Mileto said.
As of 9.30pm, Donato held 53 per cent of first preference votes with about half of all ballots counted. The Nationals held 21.1 per cent.
Labor's Heather Dunn held 10.2 per cent, SFF's Aaron Kelly held 5.56 per cent, and Greens David Mallard held 4.16 per cent.
"Full credit to Tony, Heather and other candidates; they ran terrific campaigns but we had a great team and I can't thank them enough," he said.
"My staff, my family and my volunteers ... I'm so proud and humbled to be given this responsibility.
"I was quietly confident, pre-polling from what I could feel was pretty good. Ultimately you never know until results come in."
Donato will now serve a third term, and his first as an independent. He was elected to the formally-safe Nationals seat in 2016 by just 50 votes.
At the 2019 election the now-independent garnered 49.15 per cent of first preference votes and 65.18 of a two-candidate-preferred basis.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
