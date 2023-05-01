A site once set aside for a drive-through bottle shop and neighbourhood shopping centre in north Orange looks set to take a slightly different shape.
The monster block on 2 Hanrahan Place is slated to now house Orange's newest car wash, too.
Orange City Council will look at a development application at its meeting on Tuesday evening proposing the site - nestled between the EG Ampol Orange North service station and the Ron Finemore Transport depot - be transformed into facility that includes a four-bay car wash, two vacuum bays and a dog wash.
The block has a total area of 4550 metres squared.
It is a rectangular shaped allotment with a 102.5 metre frontage to Hanrahan Place and extends to a depth of approximately 42 metres.
In 2014, a DA was granted for a liquor outlet on the western end of the site and a neighbourhood shop, take away food and drink premises and restaurant or café on the eastern end of the site.
The project was rubber stamped.
Now, the landowner is hoping to establish a four-bay carwash, with 2 vacuum bays and a dog wash on the site, which would sit on the eastern end of the site, subject to a DA assessment.
The new plan still includes the drive-through bottle shop on the western end of the site.
"Overall, the concept of establishing a car wash in north Orange, close to the distributor road, is seen as appropriate and the site selection in Hanrahan Place is logical," the paperwork submitted to the Planning and Development Committee said.
"Other uses in Hanrahan Place draw and serve similar customers such that there is likely to be positive reinforcement between them.
"The site at 2 Hanrahan Place is recessed from both the NDR and Leeds Parade both in terms of distance and elevation. As such a car wash facility is unlikely to detract visually from the public realm."
The notes also indicate noise generation could pose an issue for future residential development to the north and south, while headlight glare "could become an issue for future residents on land to the north for the same reason".
However, it is expected these matters could be suitably addressed through site design and attenuation measures at the DA stage.
Other sites along or near the NDR would be more likely to generate conflict or impacts, the Draft Planning Proposal noted.
"By improving the range of services available within the Hanrahan Place Precinct by providing a car wash, the proposal will contribute to the 'one-stop' convenience of the precinct and would be likely to shorten travel distances for the local residential and employment population," the proposal added.
