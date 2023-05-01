Food and Wine: Orange is known for its thriving food and wine scene. The region produces high-quality cool-climate wines, particularly chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, and pinot noir varieties. There are also many excellent restaurants and cafes in the city, serving up delicious regional cuisine.

Natural beauty: Orange is surrounded by beautiful countryside, with rolling hills, vineyards, and orchards stretching as far as the eye can see. There are many scenic drives and walking trails in the region, as well as opportunities for outdoor activities like cycling, hiking, and fishing.

Historic town of Millthorpe: Located just a short drive from Orange, the historic town of Millthorpe is a popular destination for visitors. The town is known for its well-preserved 19th-century buildings, charming streetscape, and excellent restaurants and cafes.

Festivals and events: Orange is host to several festivals and events throughout the year, including the annual F.O.O.D Week festival, which celebrates the region's food and wine culture. There are also several music and arts festivals, as well as sporting events.