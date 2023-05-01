There's no doubt you've heard about ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence that's making most other robots look, well dumb.
This advancement in technology can write you a school essay and come up with an excuse about why you can't attend your father-in-law's birthday brunch within the space of 10 minutes.
So we decided to grill ChatGPT about Orange, where to go and what to see. These are the answers...
ChatGPT answered:
"Orange is a city located in the Central West region of New South Wales (NSW), Australia. It is approximately 254 kilometers west of Sydney and 280 kilometers north of Canberra. Orange has a population of around 40,000 people and is known for its cool climate, picturesque landscapes, and thriving wine industry.
Orange is a major agricultural center, with significant production of apples, pears, and stone fruit. The city is also known for its high-quality cool-climate wines, particularly its chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, and pinot noir varieties. In addition to wine production, Orange also has a growing food and hospitality industry, with a range of restaurants, cafes, and specialty food producers.
Orange is home to several cultural and historic attractions, including the Orange Regional Gallery, Orange Regional Museum, and the historic town of Millthorpe. The city is also known for its annual F.O.O.D Week festival, which celebrates the region's food and wine culture.
In terms of education, Orange has a number of primary and secondary schools, as well as Charles Sturt University, which has a campus in the city. The city also has a range of health services, including Orange Health Service, a major regional hospital."
Okay, pretty good so far, what if we ask something more specific?
ChatGPT answered:
"It's difficult to pinpoint the "best" part of Orange, NSW, as the city has a lot to offer and it ultimately depends on your personal preferences. However, here are a few highlights that many visitors to Orange tend to enjoy:
Ultimately, the best part of Orange depends on your interests and what you're looking for in a destination. However, the above highlights are a good place to start if you're planning a visit to the city."
Rightio then ChatGPT, how should I plan my weekend?
Chat:GPT answered:
"There are many things to see and do in Orange, NSW, depending on your interests. Here are some suggestions:
Overall, there's something for everyone in Orange, whether you're interested in food and wine, nature, culture, history, or just exploring the local area."
So, we might not have received any new answers, but we certainly have received accurate reponses.
Well done ChatGPT, well done.
I should probably go and take my byline off this article now...
