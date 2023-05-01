Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

Orange continues to lose millions through pub and club poker machines, according to NSW government report

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
May 2 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People in Orange poured more than $38 million into poker machines in 2022, an increase of $7 million from 2021.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.