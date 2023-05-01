People in Orange poured more than $38 million into poker machines in 2022, an increase of $7 million from 2021.
According to newly released data from Liquor and Gaming NSW, Orange clubs and hotels recorded a $38.89 million net profit last year.
Following the release of the six monthly data it was revealed that in 2022, clubs earned $22.4 million and hotels earned $16.49 million from pokies in the Colour City.
That roughly equates to $744,423 per week, compared to $600,000 in 2021.
Unsurprisingly Orange Ex-Services Club was the venue with the highest number of gaming machines, 219 to be exact.
They came in at number 53 in the state in terms of net profit. For comparison, Dubbo RSL came in at 59th, Bathurst RSL came in at 112th and Bathurst Panthers 155th.
On the pub scene, the Ophir Hotel had the highest number of pokies with 29 and they were ranked 224th in the state for profit.
Interestingly, the number of gaming machines in hotels in Orange actually dropped from 158 in the first half of the year to 149 by year's end.
However despite this, more than $1 million extra was put through hotel pokie rooms - $8,791,388 compared to $7,688,305.
Orange remains behind Dubbo when it comes to gambling habits. Our northern neighbours spent an eye-watering $51.7 million.
$29.7 million in profit was made in Bathurst venues and punters in Mudgee (Mid-Western council area) put $22.58 million into their machines.
Poker machine profits were generally on the increase since 2017 but exploded after the initial COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.
An expected drop-off can be seen in the Jan-June 2020 reporting window below only to jump.
Another dip in 2021 was followed by a resurgence again on the club scene while hotels have continued to grow well beyond the initial post-lockdown boost.
"We've got to make sure policy changes that we do pursue are consistent with the realities that we are facing," he told reporters on Wednesday, April 26.
He has promised a cashless card trial on 500 machines to be undertaken from July 1 after the issue was prominent during the election.
