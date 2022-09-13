Central Western Daily

Orange is losing big on poker machines, new report reveals

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 13 2022 - 1:31am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange residents are losing almost $1000 each every year to poker machines, a new Monash University report from Dr Charles Livingstone reveals.

Orange is losing significantly more to poker machines than the average Australian town, a new report from Monash University reveals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.