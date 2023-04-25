Bar the odd wet weather event, 30-year-old Steven Williams has taken part in Anzac Day marches since he was in primary school from the age of seven.
On both his maternal and paternal sides of the family, Mr Williams has grandfathers and great grandfathers who each served time in either World Wars.
But for the last decade or so, he's marched in a complete replica of the Australian World War One uniform.
Despite having never held a service role himself, Mr Williams said he does it as an ode to his relatives and for the other soldiers who have passed.
"I still consider it a privilege and honour to wear this," he said while wearing the reproduced war attire, "because each year, more and more veterans go [die].
"So, someone needs to be here to represent and respect them, because this is history and I believe I should try to keep continuing it.
"This is about my own family members who served, the veterans still here, and it's for the names on those memorial plaques."
Mr Williams said he "of course" seeks permission each year from Returned Services' Clubs or other related organisations.
And while he understands that wearing the replica is still a contentious and controversial topic for many people, he is adamant that he does so with "the utmost respect" and good intentions.
"[Soldiers passed] are quite literally becoming a bygone era, so the perception that I'm here to steal the glory from them or to make it about me, isn't accurate or intended at all.
"I'm merely a vessel between the past and the present and I'm doing it for [those soldiers], but if it comes down to education purposes, then yes, I believe that's helpful as well."
The majority of Mr Williams' replica uniform was sourced from the Lawrence Ordinance store - a Sydney-based retailer which sells military equipment, attire and firearms.
And I didn't have this [uniform] made to make it about me, it's not [intended] for the 'living public', technically speaking.- Steven Williams on wearing replica WWI uniform.
He wears a reproduction tunic with a Rising Sun collar badge, Australian Light Horse brooches, cloth-band puttees wrapped around his lower legs, military boots and an Australian Army slouch hat.
The replica uniform also includes WWI insignia and patches; representing overseas service chevrons, shoulder titles, wounded stripes, and stripes of good conduct.
Mr Williams said the only original elements on the uniform are buttons from the First World War; items he said were given to him by a friend.
"It's a respectful day and I do this out of respect, not for political reasons and I don't subscribe to social 'norms', so to speak," he said.
"People have felt offended before, they've been very vocal and threatening on social media about it before, but no one has ever approached me in-person.
"What I do is about history because this is history, so I guess we can learn from it and move forward, or we can be stuck in the mud."
Moving from South Illawarra's Windang to Molong during the COVID pandemic, Mr Williams discovered the country air allowed him to breathe better.
He said it improved respiratory issues connected to the medical conditions he lives with.
The new resident reached out to Molong RSL to seek permission to wear his replica uniform on April 25 this year.
Secretary Thomas Squires said following conversations and reviewing policies, the branch decided to take Mr Williams' health concerns into consideration.
"The decision, in this case, was that we considered [a medical condition]," Mr Squires said.
"And ultimately, there was no issue for him to wear his replica uniform and there is no further conflict about it."
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
