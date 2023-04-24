Central Western Daily
Anzac Day, 2023: All the photos from Orange's moving dawn service

By Carla Freedman
Updated April 25 2023 - 9:41am, first published 8:30am
A large crowd gathered at Robertson Park in Orange to mark the 2023 Anzac Day dawn service.

Carla Freedman

Photographer

