A large crowd gathered at Robertson Park in Orange to mark the 2023 Anzac Day dawn service.
Returned veterans followed the Anzac flame as they marched through the darkness in the Orange CBD to drums from the Orange Ex-Services' Club at the city's war memorial during the solemn dawn ceremony.
Photographer Carla Freedman was there to capture these moments as Orange paid its respects to our service personnel.
